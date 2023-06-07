Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoe Chao are gearing up to solve another murder mystery in the trailer for Season 2 of The Afterparty on Apple TV+. This time it's a wedding where the groom is dead even before he coulde says 'I DO'. Now, who's the killer? Well for that we have to wait and watch it. The Afterparty Season 2: Ken Jeong Joins as a Series Regular in Christopher Miller's Whodunnit Apple TV+ Series - Reports.

Check Out The Interesting Trailer of The Afterparty S2 Here:

