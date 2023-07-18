A team of paranormal experts LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and Danny DeVito is hired to get rid of spirits inhabiting an old mansion in the spooky trailer of Disney's supernatural horror-comedy film Haunted Mansion. The two-minute-14-second-long trailer begins with a woman (played by Rosario Dawson) and her teenage son (played by Chase W Dillon) calling a crew of ghost experts to help rid of unholy spirits from their house but eventually things will start to get more complicated and spooky! Haunted Mansion is all set to hit theatres on July 28. Haunted Mansion Trailer: Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Jared Leto’s Multi-Starrer Horror Comedy From Disney Is a Roller Coaster Ride of Madness (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Of Haunted Mansion Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)