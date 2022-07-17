Tom Cruise was seen posing with Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault after their dinner outing in London. The Top Gun: Maverick star looked dapper in black t-shirt, blue jeans and boots. The actress looked stunning in black sheer top under a black jacket that she teamed up with pleated skirt. Wimbledon 2022 Final: Tom Cruise, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston and Other Hollywood Celebs Grace the Grandslam Event (View Pics).

Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)