Novak Djokovic was victorious against Nick Kyrgios in Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final. What was a star-studded Grandslam event had famous faces from Hollywood as spectators including Tom Cruise, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston, David Beckham, Jason Statham, Kate Winslet and Matt Smith. Mission Impossible 7 Director Christopher McQuarrie Shares a Picture of Tom Cruise Hanging off a Helicopter.

Hollywood Celebs Attending Wimbledon 2022 Final

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmthusiast (@filmthusiast)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)