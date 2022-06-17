While getting out of a restaurant, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson ended up getting swarmed by a bunch of fans. Getting caught up in the tussle, Rita would end up getting knocked over by them and lose her footing. This would cause the actor to lose his cool as he would come around and yell at them. "My wife? Back the f**k off! Knocking over my wife?" the actor can be heard yelling in the video as he makes his way to the car and leaves. Here: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Robert Zemeckis Reunite to Make a New Film Described as 'Breathtaking and Revolutionary' - Reports.

Watch The Video:

tom hanks is a wife guy idol pic.twitter.com/VOmkumJcKU — money isn't real (@ScrubUnoriginal) June 16, 2022

