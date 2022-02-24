Spider-Man actor Tom Holland recently has expressed interest of appearing in the hit HBO show Euphoria. Holland talked about how he would love to guest star or just be in the background as an extra. Tom Holland's girlfriend, Zendaya, headlines the show, so it would be interesting to see the couple star alongside each other.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Tom Holland says “I would love to guest star or just be an extra in ‘Euphoria’. Or maybe I am and you just don't know.” (Source: https://t.co/E27mI4Bzle) pic.twitter.com/44MC8TpZ4Z — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 23, 2022

