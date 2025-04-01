The popular actor Sydney Sweeney attended the wedding of her former co-star’s sister, Leslie Powell, in Dallas, Texas. Leslie took to her Instagram stories to share several snapshots from her special day, including a heartwarming photo of herself and Sweeney smiling and embracing. The Euphoria actress looked stunning in a baby blue V. Chapman dress featuring a corset-style bodice and a ruffled maxi skirt. She styled her blonde hair in soft, voluminous waves and kept her makeup natural, opting to forgo accessories. Leslie also shared pictures with her bridesmaids, who coincidentally wore dresses in the same pale blue hue. Other photos from the bride's collection showed her friends in various gown styles, all in matching colours. Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s Wedding Postponed? Here’s What We Know.

Sydney Sweeney at Glen Powell’s Sister’s Wedding

sydney at the wedding with glen’s sister oh my GOD pic.twitter.com/OaFFttwL0a — Sarah (@sydglenx) March 31, 2025

The Dress Colour Sparks Debate

Starting discourse but that is not an appropriate shade of blue for a wedding https://t.co/5moehaaCAX — Maia (@maiamindel) March 31, 2025

Sydney Sweeney's Wedding Dress Colour Goes Viral

Imagine it’s your wedding day and you’ve spent several thousands of dollars realizing your dream of being a beautiful bride and then your brother notifies you that you’re going to be in photos next to Sydney Sweeney https://t.co/w8t9NWLCI3 — Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) March 31, 2025

The Discourse Over the Dress Colour!

the discourse over the colour of her dress is crazy because i am not looking at the colour of anything https://t.co/p7XaMFUXHq — baby snot rat (@patchworkfemme) March 31, 2025

Fans Came in Support of Her

im crying cause it was literally the color of the wedding, yall just want to hate on her https://t.co/ToezvmfDau pic.twitter.com/7vVzSuCpYf — clara. ₄₄ (@rhaenyraer) March 31, 2025

