Tom Holland is trending on Twitter right now! This time, the versatile star has grabbed attention because of his new series The Crowded Room. Well, a video from the said show is going viral online that sees Tom performing gay sex. The clip shows Tom's Danny Sullivan cruising a gay club where he ends up having steamy sex in toilet. Another clip shows him high on drugs, performing oral sex with the same lad. After watching the actor's bold act, fans of the Spider-Man are stunned. Check out what netizens feel about Tom Holland's sex scene from The Crowded Room. Kajol's Hot Kissing Scenes From The Trial With Co-Star Alyy Khan and Jisshu Sengupta Leaked! (Watch Viral Video).

'Blown Out'

Ain't no way I just seen Tom hollands back get blown out.... #TomHolland pic.twitter.com/oLwiy73Ytc — Muky (@Pretty_Simple10) July 14, 2023

'Man Handheld'

'What's Your Take?'

What is your take on tom Holland (Spiderman)gay sex in the movie???#TomHolland pic.twitter.com/M3S9CJefbY — Deejay ng'as +254 (@iamDjRasboi) July 15, 2023

'Just a Coincidence'

This literally shows that they are using the big stars to push their propaganda of making female whores and men gay. Or am i wrong and tell me this is just a coincidence ??!!? #TomHolland @Cobratate @TateTheTalisman https://t.co/aK8Cm3qgZF — Hussain MJ (@skinnyboi808) July 15, 2023

'Happy Belated Pride'

