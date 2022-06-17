In an interview, Miles Teller who plays Rooster in Top Gun: Maverick revealed quite the story from his time filming the movie. Teller revealed that after not feeling well, he got a blood test done that revealed he had jet fuel in his bloodstream. He would then go to Tom Cruise to tell him about the situation, to which he would reply in the most Tom Cruise way possible. Top Gun Maverick Movie Review: Tom Cruise's Legacy Sequel is a Gripping, Emotional Spectacle That Honours the Original! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Quote Below:

Miles Teller on finding jet fuel in his bloodstream while filming #TopGun2 “I go to set the next day and Tom Cruise‘s like, ‘How did it go?' I was like, ‘Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.’ Without even skipping a beat Tom goes ‘Yeah, I was born with it, kid" pic.twitter.com/D3Cq1KkQ5a — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)