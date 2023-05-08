Tom Cruise was seen accepting the annual MTV Movie and TV Awards while flying a plane. Yeah, that's right! The superstar appeared in a pre-recorded video flying his own vintage fighter jet while accepting the trophy for Best Performance for his role in Top Gun: Maverick. However, that's not it, as the superstar also wished King Charles III on his coronation while flying on the aircraft. The said clips are all over the internet winning hearts. Steven Spielberg Hugs and Thanks Tom Cruise for Saving 'Hollywood's A**' With Top Gun Maverick at Oscars 2023 Nominees Luncheon (Watch Video).

Tom Cruise Flies a Plane As He Accepts Award:

Tom Cruise flies a old fighter plane whilst accepting the MTV Award for Best Performance in a Movie. “See you at the movies.” pic.twitter.com/tfKUIoUMrK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2023

Watch Cruise Wishing King Charles III:

