The 95th Academy Awards was dominated by Everything Everywhere All At Once's scintillating seven wins including Best Picture, Best Director and three of the four acting categories. All Quiet on the Western Front came second with four wins. Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor for The Whale, while India had a double whammy when RRR won Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary - Short at the 95th Academy Awards. Oscars 2023 Winners: Everything Everywhere All At Once Grab Seven Trophies; RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song - See Full List!
In case you want to watch these Oscar winning movies online, here's where they are available on the streaming platforms.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Wins: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing
Where to Watch Online: SonyLIV
All Quiet on the Western Front
Wins: Best International Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography
Where to Watch Online: Netflix
The Whale
Wins: Best Actor, Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any Platform Yet
Women Talking
Wins: Best Adapted Screenplay
Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any Platform Yet
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Wins: Best Animated Feature Film
Where to Watch Online: Netflix
Navalny
Wins: Best Documentary Feature
Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any Platform Yet
The Elephant Whisperers
Wins: Best Documentary Short Subject
Where to Watch Online: Netflix
An Irish Goodbye
Wins: Best Live Action Short Film
Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any Platform Yet
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Wins: Best Animated Short Film
Where to Watch Online: Apple TV+
RRR
Wins: Best Original Song
Where to Watch Online: Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5
Top Gun: Maverick
Wins: Best Sound
Where to Watch Online: Prime Video
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Wins: Best Costume Design
Where to Watch Online: Disney+ Hostar
Avatar: The Way of Water
Wins: Best Visual Effects
Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any Platform Yet
