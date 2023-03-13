The 95th Academy Awards was dominated by Everything Everywhere All At Once's scintillating seven wins including Best Picture, Best Director and three of the four acting categories. All Quiet on the Western Front came second with four wins. Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor for The Whale, while India had a double whammy when RRR won Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary - Short at the 95th Academy Awards. Oscars 2023 Winners: Everything Everywhere All At Once Grab Seven Trophies; RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song - See Full List!

In case you want to watch these Oscar winning movies online, here's where they are available on the streaming platforms.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Wins: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing

Where to Watch Online: SonyLIV

All Quiet on the Western Front

Wins: Best International Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography

Where to Watch Online: Netflix

The Whale

Wins: Best Actor, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any Platform Yet

Women Talking

Wins: Best Adapted Screenplay

Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any Platform Yet

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Wins: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch Online: Netflix

Navalny

Wins: Best Documentary Feature

Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any Platform Yet

The Elephant Whisperers

Wins: Best Documentary Short Subject

Where to Watch Online: Netflix

An Irish Goodbye

Wins: Best Live Action Short Film

Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any Platform Yet

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Wins: Best Animated Short Film

Where to Watch Online: Apple TV+

RRR

Wins: Best Original Song

Where to Watch Online: Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5

Top Gun: Maverick

Wins: Best Sound

Where to Watch Online: Prime Video

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Wins: Best Costume Design

Where to Watch Online: Disney+ Hostar

Avatar: The Way of Water

Wins: Best Visual Effects

Where to Watch Online: Not Available on Any Platform Yet

