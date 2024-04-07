Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has recently opened up about a missed opportunity in Hollywood. In a recent interview, Hamilton revealed that he regrets his decision to turn down a role in the hit film Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise. Hamilton revealed that he had once requested Cruise to allow him to be a part of his franchise. Upon this, the makers approached the F1 superstar with a role offer. Sadly, Hamilton had to turn down the role due to scheduling problems and Hamilton's doubts regarding his acting skills. In the interview with GQ, Hamilton said, "Firstly, I hadn't even had, like, an acting lesson. And I don't want to be the one that lets this movie down. And then secondly, I just really didn't have the time to dedicate to it. I remember having to tell Joe and Tom - and it broke my heart. And then I regretted it, naturally, when they show me the movie and it's - It could've been me!" Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two: Katy O’Brian Joins Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie's Action Film - Reports.

Lewis Hamilton Regrets Turning Down Top Gun: Maverick

Lewis Hamilton Says He Regrets Turning Down Role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ https://t.co/DPm5NCMhzU — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)