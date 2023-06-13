Treat Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in Everwood and Hair, has passed away at the age of 71 following a tragic motorcycle accident. The news of his untimely demise was confirmed by BNO News. While local authorities have yet to officially identify him, Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, informed PEOPLE that the accident occurred on Monday at approximately 5 p.m. along Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont, in the vicinity of Long Trail Auto. Nick Jonas Shares Cute Picture of Baby Malti Marie and It’s Too Cute to Be Missed!.
