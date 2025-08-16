Veteran soap opera star Tristan Rogers, best known for his role as Robert Scorpio in General Hospital, has died at the age of 79 after a battle with lung cancer. The heartbreaking news of his passing was first shared on the official Instagram handle of the ABC series by executive producer Frank Valentini. The note read, "The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers’ passing. Tristan has captivated our fans for more than 50 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace." It was in July 2025 that Tristan's representatives confirmed that the actor had been diagnosed with cancer. The actor was a part of General Hospital for more than 1,400 episodes, making him a part of the show for more than four decades, and his passing comes as shocking news to many. Santhosh Balaraj Dies: Kannada Actor Passes Away at 34 After Suffering From Jaundice.

‘General Hospital’ Team Mourns Tristan Rogers’ Passing

