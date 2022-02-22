If you liked the new Uncharted film then you are in for a treat as CEO of Sony Pictures, Tom Rothman has called the film their "new hit franchise". After a successful opening at the box office, this has definitely boosted Sony's confidence in the IP, and we can expect a sequel to be confirmed soon.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman calls ‘UNCHARTED’ their “new hit movie franchise” as the film has already earned over $100M at the worldwide box office. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/yUpyCDKy0A — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 21, 2022

