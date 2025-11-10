PUBG Console is set to enter a new era with the arrival of Update 38.2. The update will bring improved performance, better visuals, and next-gen features. PUBG Console will exclusively support PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X with the release of Update 38.2. The Update 38.2 live Server Maintenance is scheduled on November 13 from 01:00 to 12:00 (UTC). If required, the update timing may change. PUBG Battlegrounds shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Starting November 13 (UTC), PUBG console is going all-in on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Jump in, preload early, and claim your special gifts." Grand Theft Auto 6 Delay, Rockstar Games Layoffs and More; Here’s Everything To Know What Is Happening Ahead of GTA 6 Launch on November 19, 2026.

PUBG Console Update

Starting November 13 (UTC), PUBG console is going all-in on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S. Jump in, preload early, and claim your special gifts. Learn more about the transition and special rewards 👉 https://t.co/uNgTUzT796 pic.twitter.com/Ow6Sg5ezdE — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) November 10, 2025

