Tom Hardy's Venom Let There Be Carnage which is a sequel to Sony's 2018 film Venom is roaring at the Box Office and set a new record of its own. The film is now the highest-grossing movie in an opening weekend in the North American circuit as it has now raked $90.1 million at the North American BO.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#VenomLetThereBeCarnage has earned the biggest domestic box office opening weekend for a movie during the pandemic-era. It has also had a bigger opening weekend than the first #Venom film. Read our review: https://t.co/1seEpv0kJR pic.twitter.com/zZX2AV6gdq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)