In a scene straight out of a thriller, a venomous cobra coiled itself atop a ceiling fan and took a striking swing, literally, sending social media into a hiss-teria. The viral video shows the Cobra sitting on the fan. Netizens were left rattled and baffled, with one netizen summing it up - “How it even climb there?”. "But how there???," another asked. Baghpat Snake Bite Video: Youth Dies After Venomous Black Cobra Bites Him in Sleep in Uttar Pradesh.

Cobra Coils Up on Fan, Takes Swing

Snakes will be taking shelter in some of the most unusual places during winter… But this takes the cake😳 pic.twitter.com/a0AOSjVI85 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 11, 2025

Netizens Ask ‘How It Even Climb There’

How did it even climb there? — мα∂мαχ (@wanderrmax) June 11, 2025

'How There?'

But how there??? 😭😭 — Vishwajith28🐾🌳🇮🇳 (@vishwajith28) June 11, 2025

