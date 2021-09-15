Sony Pictures much-awaited superhero film Venom: Let There Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy is set to debut in theatres on October 1. A few lucky fans of the film got to see the film at the #FanFirst event held at Cineworld Leicester Square, London. The film, which is 1 hour 30 minutes long, is being loved by the audience. Tom Hardy's action avatar, the way the film is shot, the screenplay wins everyone's heart.

Check Out What Fans Are Talking About The Film Below:

The Biggest Strength Of The Movie Is...

The biggest strength of #VenomLetThereBeCarnage is its franctic pacing and exhilirating action. Matching the kinetic energy Tom Hardy has with himself. Woody Harrelson is relishing as Kletus/Carnage and is perfect for the role. OH MY GOD STAY FOR THE CREDITS pic.twitter.com/7tGg02iykM — Ren Geekness 🔜 @LFF (@RenGeekness) September 14, 2021

Insane Film

#VenomLetThereBeCarnage is the most batshit insane film of the year and a marked improvement on the first film. It absolutely flies by and Woody Harrelson delivers as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, a villain I've been waiting see in live action for ages. STAY for the end credits!! pic.twitter.com/UoN1FD1iKj — Josh Barton (@bartonj2410) September 14, 2021

Beautiful Film

#VenomLetThereBeCarnage is one of the best SUMC films to date. Despite what the trailers may show you, this is a beautiful and heartbreaking film that I think could be a major player in the Oscars next year. Hardy and Harrelson both give their 110% roles and it really shows. Wow. pic.twitter.com/iizeLt2TwZ — Scoobert (@ScoobertOnFilm) September 14, 2021

Dont Miss The End Credits

#Venom Let There Be Carnage is a frenzied mix of buddy movie, romance (Venom❤️Eddie), and horror. It wastes no time in getting down to business and not relent. Hardy is on fire and Harrelson IS Carnage. ⚠️DO NOT MISS THE CREDITS!@SonyPicturesUK #Venom2 pic.twitter.com/ZNmjB3wGpG — Neil Vagg (@neilvagg) September 14, 2021

Amazing Experience

