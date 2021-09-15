Sony Pictures much-awaited superhero film Venom: Let There Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy is set to debut in theatres on October 1. A few lucky fans of the film got to see the film at the #FanFirst event held at Cineworld Leicester Square, London. The film, which is 1 hour 30 minutes long, is being loved by the audience. Tom Hardy's action avatar, the way the film is shot, the screenplay wins everyone's heart.

Check Out What Fans Are Talking About The Film Below:

The Biggest Strength Of The Movie Is...

Insane Film

Beautiful Film

Dont Miss The End Credits

Amazing Experience

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)