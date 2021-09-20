Ahead of the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Sony Pictures shared three new posters of the star cast of the film. Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris's new poster will make you excited for the film even more.

Take A Look At The Posters Below:

Tom Hardy

We are Venom. Tom Hardy stars in #Venom: Let There Be #Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 1. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/fMZW2njAKo — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 20, 2021

Naomie Harris

Keep your eyes open and your ears closed. Naomie Harris stars in #Venom: Let There Be #Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 1. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/LvKvHNRrgQ — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 20, 2021

Michelle Williams

She’s back in black. Michelle Williams stars in #Venom: Let There Be #Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 1. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/R9UaH1gBiE — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 20, 2021

Woody Harrelson

The world will see red. Woody Harrelson stars in #Venom: Let There Be #Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 1. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/ersDuDqE9N — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 20, 2021

