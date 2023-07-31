A video of Kelly Clarkson from her Las Vegas show has surfaced online. It shows the singer responding to a female fan who was holding the signage that read, “My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you”. Kelly’s response to that sign left the crowd in splits. She was heard saying, ‘I Just Unfortunately Like D**ks’ and took the exit from stage. Kelly Clarkson Reacts to Claims of 'Toxic Workplace' on Her Talk Show, Commits to 'Safe and Healthy Environment' (View Post).

Kelly Clarkson Viral Video

Kelly Clarkson responds to a female fan’s sign that says “My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you” during her Las Vegas show: “I just unfortunately like d*cks.” pic.twitter.com/kk8OilOWwP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2023

