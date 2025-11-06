In a heartbreaking development, renowned Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32. His family confirmed the tragic news through an emotional statement shared on his official Instagram account on Thursday morning, requesting privacy during this difficult time. The cause of his untimely death remains unknown. Sood, who was recently in Las Vegas, had shared photos and videos from his trip earlier this week. With over 1.4 million Instagram followers and 380,000 YouTube subscribers, Sood was celebrated for his cinematic travel vlogs and breathtaking photography. Over the years, he earned a place among Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars (2022–2024) and inspired countless travel enthusiasts across the globe. Tributes have poured in from fans and fellow creators mourning the loss of one of India’s most influential travel storytellers. Makeover Yash No More: Beauty Influencer Yashu Singh’s Death Leaves Fans Heartbroken, Family Confirms the Tragic Loss on Social Media (View Post).

Anunay Sood Passes Away at 32

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANUNAY SOOD | India 🇮🇳 (@anunaysood)

Netizens Mourn Demise

Saddened by this tragic news of @anunaysood . May his soul rest in peace। ॐ शांति 🙏🏻 One day you’re hustling and working hard to get everything you want, and then reality hits, death is the ultimate truth. No one stays forever. So do what you love, and spread love and… pic.twitter.com/Hu7KggVo4T — Sugam Yadav (@SugamYadav_) November 6, 2025

Woke up with the news of the passing of Anunay Sood, the man who redefined travel content gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/u27AZraPif — Yash (@yash_speaks) November 6, 2025

Still can’t process it about @anunaysood 😪 Anunay was more than a friend - he was a creator who genuinely wanted to grow, learn, and build something meaningful. We talked endlessly about monetization, content strategy, building a brand, optimizing investments. He’d always… pic.twitter.com/IVUpoUMNv8 — Soumendra Jena (@soamjena) November 6, 2025

