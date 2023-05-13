Recently, Kelly Clarkson’s popular talk show was accused of fostering a toxic workplace behind the scenes. Now a day later, the singer has responded to the allegations saying “to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.” She also gave solutions to the ongoing claims and added that she's always up for 'safe and healthy' environment at work. Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Reveal Gender of Their Second Child on The Kelly Clarkson Show (Watch Video).

Kelly Clarkson Vouches for 'Healthy' Work Environment:

Kelly Clarkson responds to allegations of toxic work environment on her talk show, which employees said was created by producers while she wasn’t aware: “To find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.” pic.twitter.com/omARL81uh2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)