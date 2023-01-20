Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White who portrayed Xavier Thorpe in the Jenna Ortega-lead series, has been accused by many of sexual assault. With a long thread on Twitter describing his actions that had direct screenshots of him being allegedly predatory towards younger girls, the actor has been accused of rape and more as well. Ms Marvel Actor Mohan Kapur Accused of Sexually Harassing a Minor and Sending Her 'D*ck Pics'; Survivor Shares Her Alleged #MeToo Story on Twitter.

Check Out the Thread:

knowing that me and my friend's shocked, sick to our stomach reactions to seeing Percy Hynes White in our new favorite show is finally and my experience at his party in high school being justified cus yall are LISTENINGGGG . thank you — aries PINNED #cancelpercy (@milkievich) January 19, 2023

With the news of him being predatory towards girls coming out, netizens and fans on Twitter have started trending #cancelpercy in an effort to get him removed from the Wednesday series on Netflix. Here are some of the tweets with #cancelpercy.

Doesn't Deserve...

I saw someone say "but Percy is Xavier, they can't cancel him" ha, have you never heard of changing an actor or killer a character? Because changing or killing him is easy, Percy doesn't deserve to be on Wednesday — Noe (@Caitinfire) January 19, 2023

Recast...

#cancelpercy @netflix you either recast Xavier or kill him off bc ..if I see Percy in season two of Wednesday I will quite literally stop watching and cancel my subscription:) — savefatethewinxsagacampaign (@savefatee) January 19, 2023

Unsettling...

the fact i was literally obsessing over this video and now it’s almost unsettling. #cancelpercy pic.twitter.com/kpyvllcPId — Angel Auroura (@AngelAuroura) January 19, 2023

Sick...

The fact he would send pictures like this to minors makes me sick. #cancelpercy #PercyHynesWhite pic.twitter.com/jGfIoGhtu9 — desirée (@desireeecameron) January 19, 2023

Stop Defending...

#cancelpercy "everyone thinks you're perfect, please don't see behind the curtains." Stop defending Percy making excuses “because everything turned out now that he's famous” and let's support the victims, stop blinding yourself with your fucking fanaticism. pic.twitter.com/Hh8ods1qR4 — abby #cancelpercy (@abys1ta) January 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)