Percy Hynes White has been accused of sexual assault by many. Many on Twitter have also made long threads explaining his alleged predatory behaviour towards young women. He was also accused of rape as well as using an offensive slur for black people on TikTok. After the allegations going around, he deactivated his Twitter account. Wednesday Actor Percy Hynes White Accused of Sexual Assault; Twitterati Wants Him Fired From Jenna Ortega's Netflix Series.

View Percy Haynes White Deactivated Account:

Actor Percy Hynes White has deactivated his Twitter account following sexual assault allegations. pic.twitter.com/Ig0DfFCSkO — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) January 19, 2023

