Wednesday star Percy Hynes White has responded to the serious allegations leveled against him, including accusations of sexual assault, using racial slurs, sending inappropriate photos, and insulting women. White expressed his disbelief and frustration, revealing that earlier this year, an unknown individual initiated a deliberate campaign of misinformation about him online. Amidst the accusations, Percy Hynes White spoke out about the profound impact it has had on his loved ones. White expressed how deeply distressing the aftermath has been, as his family fell victim to doxing and his friends were subjected to unsettling death threats. Wednesday Actor Percy Hynes White Accused of Sexual Assault; Twitterati Wants Him Fired From Jenna Ortega's Netflix Series.
#Wednesday star Percy Hynes White addresses accusations of sexual assault, using racial slurs, sending inappropriate photos and insulting women:
