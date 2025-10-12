In an unfortunate incident in the United States, passengers of American Eagle flight had a very lucky escape at the Dallas Fort Worth Airport from near disaster after a ground worker lost control of the refueling hose. A video of the incident showing the ground worker losing control of the refueling hose and spraying the highly flammable jet fuel around an American Eagle aircraft has also gone viral on social media. Although the exact date of the incident is not clear, it is believed to have taken place in the last few days just before a late-night departure from the airport. It is also learnt that there no injuries or casualties. After the incident, the airport's fire service quickly responded and contained the fuel spill. US: Indian Student Handcuffed, Pinned to Floor Before Deportation at Newark Airport; Videos Go Viral.

Ground Worker Sprays Jet Fuel Around an American Eagle Plane After Losing Control of Refuelling Hose

Ground worker loses control of the refueling hose at Dallas Fort Worth Airport, spraying the highly flammable jet fuel uncontrollably around an American Eagle aircraft. The incident is believed to have occurred in the last few days just before a late-night departure from the… pic.twitter.com/TV7BA52SEX — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)