Among a sleuth of DC delays, Warner Brothers has also delayed the upcoming Roald Dahl adaptation Wonka. The film that stars Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka has been delayed to Decemeber 15, 2023. The Paul King directed film was originally scheduled to release on March 17, 2023, but its date has been taken over by Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

‘WONKA’ has been delayed to December 15, 2023.



