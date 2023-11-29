Craving for some sweet treat? If so, get ready as Timothée Chalamet steps into the world of Willy Wonka to make your sweet dreams a reality. Chalamet embodies the iconic character in Paul King's anticipated prequel Wonka, portraying a young entrepreneur with dreams of crafting a chocolate empire in this musical film. Although this Warner Bros. film won't grace theaters until December 8, critics from the premiere couldn't contain their excitement, flooding Twitter with their enthusiastic reactions. Chalamet's portrayal has earned him praise as a charming and magnetic. Wonka Trailer 2: Timothée Chalamet's Willy Reveals His Legendary Colorful Candy Factory and Explains How He Met Oompa-Loompas (Watch Video).

Welcome To Chocolate World:

#Wonka is visually delightful. Shout out to Nathan Crowley, his world building is fantastical in every way. pic.twitter.com/JESCGvC4zS — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 28, 2023

Realistic Film About Human Trafficking? Seriously

I was not expecting #Wonka to be the most realistic movie about human trafficking opening in wide theatrical release this year. Not a criticism, but also not a joke. pic.twitter.com/j41WIdujzc — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 28, 2023

Just One Word: GOOD

Delightful Film No Doubt:

I surprisingly, mostly, enjoyed WONKA. Timothée Chalamet is a really gifted comedic actor, smartly leveraging his star persona for laughs. The staging is good and there’s lots of heart and whimsy. I did not however like the barrage of fat jokes. Poor form in a delightful film. pic.twitter.com/rtqrATudfc — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) November 28, 2023

Timothée The True Movie Star:

timothée chalamet is genuinely so good here, delivering a fresh new interpretation of willy wonka that still honors what’s come before, and killing it as both a comedian and a performer. forget those trailers - this is a true movie star turn #wonka https://t.co/XxsDiWpxDz — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) November 28, 2023

Shockingly Good:

#Wonka is SHOCKINGLY good 😍🍭🍫 Paul King delivers a movie along the lines of#Paddington for adults turning Wonka into a male #MaryPoppins! The movie manages to be its own thing and is as fun as seeing a live Broadway show! Definitely this year's big holiday movie! pic.twitter.com/ezj0MaLKgo — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 28, 2023

The Truth:

Timothée Chalamet is reason alone to see #WonkaMovie. He’s infinitely charming & a blast to watch. The movie around him isn’t as good but it’s enjoyable. The story & tone fight against each other leaving it a bit muddled. And yet it's filled with joy & the songs are delightful. pic.twitter.com/s1zlqtzIgv — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 28, 2023

