Timothée Chalamet's Wonka made a robust debut at the North American box office, amassing $14.4 million in its opening. Despite the promising numbers, the film faced a mixed reception among critics and audiences alike. Reviews varied, with opinions divided on the movie's execution and storytelling. While the box office success marks a strong start, the diverse opinions from critics and moviegoers hint at a polarising reception. Wonka Movie Review: Timothee Chalamet Makes a Charming Willy Wonka in This Delightful if Uneven Origin Story (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Wonka's Box Office Collection Here:

Oompa loompa doopity doo — here is a box office opening for you. #Wonka is off to a promising start in North America after earning $14.4 million on its opening day. https://t.co/aGljNfyOJ6 pic.twitter.com/fPxgvJkuXn — Variety (@Variety) December 16, 2023

