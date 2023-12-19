Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of Willy Wonka in Wonka proved to be a box office hit, raking in a whopping $39 million in its opening weekend. Fans and critics were thrilled by Chalamet's performance, praising the movie for its fresh take on the iconic character. The film's success marked a delightful start, surpassing expectations and setting a promising tone for its run in theaters. Chalamet's charm and portrayal resonated well, drawing audiences and sparking positive reviews for the captivating adaptation. Wonka Movie Review: Timothee Chalamet Makes a Charming Willy Wonka in This Delightful if Uneven Origin Story (LatestLY Exclusive).

See The Box Office Update of Wonka:

