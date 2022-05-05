Zac Efron in a recent interview has expressed interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor revealed that he has been a fan of the Marvel comics since he started walking and would jump at the opportunity of getting to star in the franchise. This would of course be pretty cool to see considering Efron would make for a great superhero. Zac Efron Birthday Special: Just 5 Drool-Worthy Pictures of the Handsome Hunk Flaunting His Toned Body (View Pics).

Check Out the Full Quote Below:

Zac Efron is ready to join the MCU "I've been a fan of Marvel since I started walking. If the right character comes along ... I would jump at the opportunity" (via @extratv) pic.twitter.com/514GnzVjCO — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 3, 2022

Now after hearing this of course, fans have started fan-casting him as Johnny Storm in the MCU. Here are some of the best reactions to it we found online.

Can Definitely See Him in the Role...

Human Torch would be a great casting move for Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/gBWTVWwf0U — Noah 🛶 AyooTexansMane (@ayoo_noah) May 4, 2022

Would Make For a Great Box Office Draw...

Zac Efron as Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch !!! Purchasing my tickets as we speak https://t.co/iP4i2yMWUD — gomezgalore (@gomezgaIore) May 3, 2022

Would Look Pretty Great in a Fantastic Four Suit...

I've been saying this for a long time, Zac Efron as Human Torch! https://t.co/PC8Bp7YRn6 — Edsel Jerome Laurel (@edsel4) May 3, 2022

The Man Just Casted the Entire Fantastic Four...

I just want to see 1. John Krazinski as Mr. Fantastic 2. Emily Blunt as Invisible Woman 3. Zac Efron as Human Torch 4. David Harbour as The Thing https://t.co/CBmbLg0iOD — PAPITO. (@Rekshavan96) April 30, 2022

Although, this isn't exactly the first time Efron has been casted as a Marvel superhero. Earlier he was a very popular fancast for Adam Warlock as well. Although hot on the heels of his Johnny Storm fan-casting, many believe he would make a good Nova and Wolverine as well.

Definitely Has That Ruggedness For Wolverine...

Stop fan casting Zac Efron as Human Torch. He’s too old for the part, and look at him… this man is clearly Wolverine and I will continue to say it! pic.twitter.com/vCGK3AA1u0 — Jon 🌙 (@blvze97) May 4, 2022

Would Make For a Pretty Great Nova Too!

Everyone out here saying Zac Efron should play the Human Torch? Nah...I want to see him as Nova (Richard Rider)! In a GOTG and a prequel Disney+ to be followed by Samuel taking the mantel! .#marvel #humantorch #nova pic.twitter.com/6NgCKCS5Ic — Toaster 💎 (@toastermrvl) May 4, 2022

