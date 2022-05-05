Zac Efron in a recent interview has expressed interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor revealed that he has been a fan of the Marvel comics since he started walking and would jump at the opportunity of getting to star in the franchise. This would of course be pretty cool to see considering Efron would make for a great superhero. Zac Efron Birthday Special: Just 5 Drool-Worthy Pictures of the Handsome Hunk Flaunting His Toned Body (View Pics).

Check Out the Full Quote Below:

Now after hearing this of course, fans have started fan-casting him as Johnny Storm in the MCU. Here are some of the best reactions to it we found online.

Can Definitely See Him in the Role...

Would Make For a Great Box Office Draw...

Would Look Pretty Great in a Fantastic Four Suit...

The Man Just Casted the Entire Fantastic Four...

Although, this isn't exactly the first time Efron has been casted as a Marvel superhero. Earlier he was a very popular fancast for Adam Warlock as well. Although hot on the heels of his Johnny Storm fan-casting, many believe he would make a good Nova and Wolverine as well.

Definitely Has That Ruggedness For Wolverine...

Would Make For a Pretty Great Nova Too!

