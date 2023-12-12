Zac Efron received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star with overwhelming support, yet amidst the celebration, he expressed a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star, Matthew Perry, during a poignant speech. The 36-year-old actor, visibly moved, recalled Perry's kindness and generosity while working on 17 Again. Efron acknowledged the significant impact of collaborating with Perry and director Burr Steers, crediting them for propelling him into the next chapter of his career, offering a sincere thank you to Perry and expressing poignant thoughts about him on this special day. The Iron Claw Trailer: Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White Flex Their Muscles as Pro-Wrestlers in Sean Durkin's Sports Film (Watch Video).

Watch Zac Efron Talking About Matthew Perry In This Video

Zac Efron remembers working with the late Matthew Perry during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/8zeZWUqMKy — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 11, 2023

