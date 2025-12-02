Bollywood star Ranveer Singh sparked major controversy after his recent appearance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) closing ceremony in Goa. The incident occurred when Ranveer lauded Kantara 2 star Rishab Shetty’s performance in the mythological thriller and mimicked his character from the film, which drew severe backlash online. "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that scene in a particular way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I deeply apologise." His apology comes after the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) filed a police complaint against Ranveer for insulting Goddess Chamundadevi by describing the deity in a derogatory manner." Ranveer Singh Faces Backlash for Mimicking Kantara Scene and Calling Daiva a ‘Female Ghost’ at IFFI 2025; Rishab Shetty Asked Him To Stop (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh Issues Apology for Hurting Sentiments Amid ‘Kantara’ Row

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Ranveer Singh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

