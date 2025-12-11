BJP leader Anurag Thakur today, December 11, accused MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) of smoking e-cigarettes, also called vapes, inside the Lok Sabha premises. Anurag Thakur raised the issue of e-cigarettes today without naming any TMC MP. He also urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take note of the violation. "I want to raise a question regarding the system. E-cigarettes are banned across the entire country have they been allowed inside Parliament? Some TMC MPs have been sitting and using e-cigarettes for several days," he is heard saying in the video. Responding to Anurag Thakur's query, Om Birla said that no rule or precedent allows any Member of Parliament to smoke inside the House. "If such an incident is brought to my notice with clarity, appropriate action will follow," Birla said. Who Was the First Person To Travel Into Space? Anurag Thakur Says ‘Hanuman Ji’ After School Kids Replied ‘Neil Armstrong’ (Watch Video).

Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs of Smoking E-Cigarettes Inside Parliament

Delhi: BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "I want to raise a question regarding the system. E-cigarettes are banned across the entire country have they been allowed inside Parliament? Some TMC MPs have been sitting and using e-cigarettes for several days. This is a matter concerning the… pic.twitter.com/fQx2JTuz6L — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2025

