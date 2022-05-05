Amy Jackson is making headlines once again as according to fans she has finally found love. The British actress is said to be seeing Ed Westwick who is best known for playing Chuck Bass in the Gossip Girl television series. After pics of the duo roaming around London together went viral, the internet is spinning a romantic angle between them. Amy Jackson Birthday: From Hosanna To Aila Aila, 5 Popular Songs Picturised On The Stunning Actress!

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D💋🎀 (@edwestwicks.wife)

