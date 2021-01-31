Amy Jackson, the gorgeous actress who has featured mainly in Tamil films and a few Hindi and Telugu films, has turned a year older on January 31. Before she made her entry in films, Amy began modelling and that too from the age of 15. It was in 2009 when she was crowned as Miss Teen World in America. She had started her modelling career in the UK and worked with some of the popular brands. Amy had no experience in the field of acting, but yet, this stunning actress was called to London to audition for Madrasapattinam after the Indian film producers noticed a picture of her on the Miss Teen World website. And that’s how her filmy career kick-started! Amy Jackson Is a Sight to Behold As She Teases Fans With Her ‘Lockdown Flower Bath’ Picture!

Amy Jackson made her acting debut with the Tamil film Madrasapattinam in 2010 opposite Arya. The film not only performed well in terms of box office collection, but the lead pair’s performance was also praised. Amy has worked with some of the popular actors in the industry such as Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Chiyaan Vikram, and many others. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the hit songs picturised on her.

Hosanna – The film Ekk Deewana Tha had marked Amy Jackson’s Bollywood debut opposite Prateik Babbar. Remake of the Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, the tunes for the Hindi version were retained by AR Rahman from the original film. The romantic track “Hosanna” was one of the popular tracks crooned by Leon D’Souza, Suzanne D’Mello and Maria Roe Vincent.

Aila Aila – Amy Jackson shared screen space with Chiyaan Vikram in this action thriller titled I. It is a fast paced, groovy track, sung by Aditya Rao and Natalie Di Luccio. Amy and Vikram’s chemistry in this foot-tapping number was highly praised by the audience.

Singh & Kaur – Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson made a ‘blingy’ pair in Singh Is Bliing. Although the film had opened to mixed reviews, the songs from this action comedy had turned out to be a hit. This track composed by the British-Indian composer Manj Musik was one of the popular numbers from the film.

Thaen Kaatru – This is a sweet, romantic ballad featuring Amy opposite Udhayanidhi Stalin. The picturesque locations and the actors’ chemistry made this song from Gethu a visual treat.

Halka Halka – It is a music video starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amy Jackson as a married a couple, a new version of “Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai”. This remake version has been crooned by the late singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

These are some of the songs picturised on Amy Jackson and they even became a chartbuster. We wish the stunning actress a very happy birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).