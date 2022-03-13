Sam Elliott recently came into a bit of heat online when he opened up about his thoughts on the film The Power of the Dog. The actor criticised the film for its gay themes and called it a "piece of s**t." Director of the film, Jane Campion, got a chance to reply and she didn't hold back.

Check Out Jane Campion's Quote Below:

Jane Campion responds to Sam Elliott’s criticism of #ThePowerOfTheDog “I think it’s unfortunate & sad for him because he’s really hit the trifecta of misogyny & xenophobia & homophobia. I think he was being a little bit of a b-*-t-c-h. Plus he’s not a cowboy, he’s an actor.” pic.twitter.com/xR11EoSMaw — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)