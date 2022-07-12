Joseph Quinn, who has been winning hearts as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 4, attended Showmasters Comic-Con. A video from the event has gone viral in which the British actor is seen getting emotional and teary-eyed after a fan poured her heart for his character in the popular Netflix series. She also expressed her gratitude for him at the event. Stranger Things 4: Fans Unhappy With Fate of Joseph Quinn's Character in Netflix Series; Trend 'Eddie Munson Deserved Better' on Twitter.

Joseph Quinn At Comic-Con

Joseph Quinn sheds tears after a fan shared her gratitude for him at Showmasters Comic Con. pic.twitter.com/O80OImV4a7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2022

