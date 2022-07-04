Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 premiered last Friday and ended with a bang as the series now gears up for its final season. While the overall reception to the season was highly positive, many fans have taken an issue with the fate of one character. Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), a fan favourite of the season, was killed off at the end of the it, and fans aren't happy with the outcome. With "Eddie Munson Deserved Better" trending online, here are some of the best reactions we could find to his death. Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard's Netflix Season Finale and How It Sets Up Season 5 (SPOILER ALERT).

They Did Him Dirty...

They really did him dirty the last episode and the fact that they didn't even mention anything in the end of episode 9,i don't care they have to bring him back for season 5 😭. He will forever be our hero and the best character ever.😩 You deserved better Eddie🧡#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/agfBIhfz8u — Lucy.bakugou (@BakugouLucy) July 1, 2022

Deserved So Much Better...

oh eddie my love. you deserved so much better than this. pic.twitter.com/0mPBwmCntL — quinn 💫 | VOL2 SPOILERS (@quinnxmunson) July 1, 2022

The Most Metal Concert Of All Time!

no one touch me, my boy eddie deserved better pic.twitter.com/VVjsvKXJ7O — 𝒄𝒊𝒏 (@lasttriot) July 3, 2022

He's A Hero!

"it's my year, '86, baby! " " i think it's finally my year. " eddie munson deserved so much better. he sacrified his life to protect dustin, his friends and his town that hated him. he's a hero, hawkins hero.#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings4Vol2 pic.twitter.com/CzW7GvOdS7 — ᴡɪɴᴛᴇʀ ꜱᴏʟᴅɪᴇʀ (@xvperrieres) July 1, 2022

Died Without Proving His Innocence...

you mean, eddie munson died without proving his innocence and the people of hawkins still see him as a murderer and not a hero??? my man deserves better #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/RrZPQMSk3q — zyra (@chimckenodols) July 1, 2022

