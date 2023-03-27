During Aespa's show at the Sound Check Festival in Thailand, fans could not keep their eyes of Karina as she looked absolutely stunning. Even in low quality on an LED screen, she looked like someone out of a fairytale, and fans could not stop freaking out over how beautiful she is. Aespa Will Reportedly Make Their Comeback In May.

Aespa's Karina at SCF in Thailand

karina is aphrodite’s favorite pic.twitter.com/9VI3WvMNbt — hourly karina (@hourlykrn) March 25, 2023

View More Here:

Aespa Karina's Shocking Unreal "CGI-Like" Visuals In Thailand Become A Hot Topic For The Most Unexpected Reasonhttps://t.co/CV3EgGezzx — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) March 27, 2023

