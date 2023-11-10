Aespa's Karina and IVE's Yujin showcase their fierce and trendy vibes in a captivating TikTok video as they flawlessly take on the Baddie Challenge. Dressed in sleek black outfits, the duo exudes confidence and style while dancing. Their synchronization and charisma add an extra layer of flair to the performance, capturing the essence of the Baddie Challenge that has taken social media by storm. IVE's 'Show What I Have' World Tour Expands to 27 Cities Across 19 Countries After Enchanting Seoul Fans!

Watch Video Here:

aespa’s Karina with IVE’s Yujin in newly shared TikTok. pic.twitter.com/2PLNDqOBIK — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 10, 202

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)