A North Carolina jury has ordered TikTok influencer Brenay Kennard, who has nearly 3 million followers, to pay USD 1.75 million after finding her liable for criminal conversation and alienation of affection in a lawsuit brought by Akira Montague, the ex-wife of Kennard’s manager, Tim Montague. The Durham County civil suit alleged Kennard engaged in an affair with Tim Montague, leading to the breakdown of the couple’s marriage. North Carolina is one of the few states where spouses can sue a third party for contributing to the failure of a marriage, USA Today reported. According to the complaint, Akira Montague, who married Tim in 2018, said the affair caused emotional distress, harmed her health, and deprived her children of a two-parent household. Her attorney, Robonetta Jones, said the verdict delivered “justice” after the loss of her client’s marriage. Who Is Sona Dey? Meet the YouTuber and Influencer Whose Strong Social Media Presence With Instagram Reels and Pictures Keep Fans Captivated.

Influencer Brenay Kennard Ordered To Pay USD 1.75M for Destroying Manager’s Marriage

NEW: TikTok influencer ordered to pay $1.75M for destroying a marriage after she seduced and had an affair with another woman's husband. Influencer Brenay Kennard, who has 3M followers on TikTok, was found liable for "criminal conversation and alienation of affection." "She has… pic.twitter.com/chL7JypXuO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (USA Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

