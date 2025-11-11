TikTok star Mariame Cissé was abducted and publicly executed by armed men in Tonka, Mali, after she allegedly voiced support for the country’s military on social media. The 24-year-old influencer, known for sharing videos about daily life in northern Mali, was reportedly taken by armed men and shot dead in a village square at dusk. Witnesses said the assailants accused her of collaborating with the army amid an al-Qaida-imposed fuel blockade. Local officials described the execution as a “barbaric act” meant to instil fear in civilians. Authorities have launched an investigation, though no group has claimed responsibility yet. Indians Kidnapped in Mali: 5 Indian Nationals Abducted by Suspected Al-Qaeda, ISIS-Linked Terrorists Near Kobri.

Mariame Cisse Executed in Mali

🇲🇱 TIKTOK STAR EXECUTED IN PUBLIC - MALI’S WAR ON INFLUENCE GOES DARK In Mali, the message was loud and brutal: post in uniform, die in public. Mariame Cissé, a 24-year-old TikTok creator with over 140,000 followers, was abducted and executed by armed men in Tonka, a town near… https://t.co/i8c9Lf5Dds pic.twitter.com/SGGEJIv3Mq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Mario Nawfal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

