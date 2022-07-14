Astro recently dropped the teaser photo for their upcoming single "U&Iverse". The photo is beautifully blue and the boys can be seen sitting atop a roof under a starry sky. The music video for "U&Iverse will release on July 26.

View Tweet Here:

#ASTRO reveal cover image & schedule for upcoming 'Universe' single 'U&Iverse'https://t.co/eAjl5HztMm — allkpop (@allkpop) July 14, 2022

