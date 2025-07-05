India U19 secure their second consecutive and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match youth ODI series in England as they won the fourth ODI at Worcester. India won the first match of the series but England equalised. But India won the next two games and sealed the series win. India batted first in the fourth ODI and put up a massive score of 363/9 courtesy of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-smashing century. Vihaan Malhotra also scored a century supporting Suryavanshi. Chasing it, Rocky Flintoff scored a century but it was not enough as England finished on 308 and conceded a 55-run victory. Naman Pushpak scalped three wickets while Ambrish R took two wickets. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Sensational 52-Ball Century During IND U19 vs ENG U19 4th ODI 2025, Breaks Record Of Fastest Hundred and Most Sixes in Youth ODI Cricket.

OIndia U19 Defeat England U19 by 55 Runs

1⃣4⃣3⃣ runs 7⃣8⃣ deliveries 1⃣3⃣ fours 🔟 Sixes 💥 14-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi registered a century off just 52 deliveries, the fastest 💯 in U19 and Youth ODIs 🔥🔥 Scorecard - https://t.co/1UbUq20eKD#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ymXf3Ycmqr — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)