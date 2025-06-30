England U19 clinched a narrow victory against India U19 to level series 1-1 as they defeated the visitors by only one wicket in the second Youth ODI at Northampton. India batted first in the game and had a poor start with Ayush Mhatre getting dismissed early. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra stitched a steady partnership of 68 runs to help India lay a foundation. Later, Abhigyan Kundu, Rahul Kumar and Kanishk Chouhan chipped in to take India to a fighting total of 290 runs. Chasing it, England lost three wickets early, but Rocky Flintoff and Thomas Rew stitched a game-changing partnership of 123 runs. Thomas Rew kicked on to score a century and almost took England to the doorsteps of victory. But England had a collapse and at one point they were struggling to get over. But Sebastian Morgan with Alex Green and Alex French took them over the finishing line. Ambrish R scalped four wickets and was the pick of the Indian bowlers. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Blistering Knock Help India U19 Register Six-Wicket Win Over England in IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st Youth ODI 2025.

England U-19 Beat India U-19 By One Wicket

A magnificent 131 from 89 balls for Thomas Rew against India U19s today 👏 Enjoy all six sixes, some ridiculous shots in here 😍#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/HltLaoIyU0 — Somerset Cricket (@SomersetCCC) June 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)