Legendary K-pop group BIGBANG's members Taeyand and Daesung had a memorable reunion at Daesung's first fan meet in Seoul. After parting ways with YG Entertainment, Daesung signed an exclusive contract with D-Label. After releasing his recent track "Falling Slowly", the k-pop star held his first solo fan meet, D's Road, at the BLUE SQUARE MasterCard Hall in Seoul on March 16 and 17. To everyone's surprise, his ex-bandmate Taeyang also joined him. He rocked the fan meet by performing some of his hit tracks, including "Eyes Nose Lips". Taeyang took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses from the event. BIGBANG debuted in 2006 with five members: G-Dragon, TOP, Daesung and Seungri. BIGBANG became the pioneer of taking K-pop to the global level, setting the stage for younger generations. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Attends Maroon 5 Concert in Seoul, K-Pop Icon Drops Picture With Band’s Frontman Adam Levine on Insta!.

Check Out Taeyang’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEYANG (@__youngbae__)

