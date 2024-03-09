American band Maroon 5 rocked the stage at Inspire Arena in Yeongjong-do, Incheon, for two consecutive days on March 8 and 9. They made history as the first overseas act to grace the venue. With a capacity of over 15,000, the arena has previously hosted stellar performances by TVXQ, Taemin, and AKMU. On day 2 of Maroon 5's electrifying concert, the crowd got an extra treat when none other than K-pop legend G-Dragon from BIGBANG made a surprise appearance to support the band. Adding to the excitement, G-Dragon snapped a photo with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. The K-pop icon shared the moment on his Instagram story, delighting fans worldwide with this epic crossover. ‘FRI(END)S’ Teaser OUT! BTS’ V Is a Lonely Soul in the Crowd, Yearning for a Companion; Full Song Releases on March 15 (Watch Video).

Check Out G-Dragon’s Insta Story Here:

G-Dragon with Adam Levine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

