BigHit Music, the agency behind BTS, has stated that individuals against whom stalking complaints were filed have faced legal consequences. In a statement on Weverse on December 29, BigHit announced that those who 'repeatedly visited artists’ residences' were reported to the police, sparking an ongoing investigation. Additionally, the agency revealed the arrest of an individual who impersonated a BTS member and leaked unreleased music. The agency has once again warned perpetrators of the legal consequences for engaging in malicious activities such as defamation and stalking directed at the band. BTS' Jin All Set to Make His Solo Debut in 2024 - Reports.

BigHit Music Post On Weverse:

BIGHIT Weverse (Photo Credits: X)

